Backstage interest in Triple Threat match with John Cena at WrestleMania? (Exclusive)

John Cena is still gunning for his 17th world title at WrestleMania despite failing to win the Royal Rumble. The Cenation Leader will step inside the Elimination Chamber with the hopes of main-eventing WWE's biggest premium live event of the year for the final time in his illustrious career.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked to comment on a potential Triple Threat featuring John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"I don't know if it's been discussed in a official capacity. But I do know that there are people that would rather that match than Reigns, Punk and Rollins. If that matters at all, I don't know, but I do know that there are some people who'd prefer that." [From 07:02 onwards]

Trending

The wrestling insider had previously reported on the possibility of WWE doing a Triple Threat match between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins at WrestleMania - calling it a major money match.

"Yeah, I think it's more than possible, especially after what we saw on Saturday. I asked, I wasn't able to get a confirmation. I think that's good. You know, we're getting close to WrestleMania, so they're trying to keep things tight now and that's fine. But yeah, it seems like that's where the pieces are fitting for those three guys. And even though there's no title, should be a major money match."

John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have already punched their ticket to the Elimination Chamber PLE next month.

As for Rollins, The Visionary will take on Finn Balor in a qualifying match-up next Monday on WWE RAW. That leaves one spot up for grabs in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback