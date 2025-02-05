John Cena's WWE schedule revealed following Royal Rumble loss - Reports

WWE Superstar John Cena suffered a heartbreaking loss at the 2025 Royal Rumble. A new report has provided details of his next appearance following the premium live event, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend.

The Cenation Leader entered the 30-man bout at number 23. He eliminated Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Logan Paul before advancing to the final two alongside Jey Uso. Unfortunately for Cena, he was eliminated by The YEET Master in his final Rumble match.

During the post-show press conference, the former World Heavyweight Champion called his shot, declaring he would compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Cenation Leader then said he was flying to Hungary to film a movie, which would allow his fellow competitors to slander his name and bolster their confidence in the process.

As per PWInsider, John Cena has already returned to Budapest, Hungary, where he is currently filming Matchbox. He is not expected to make another WWE TV appearance until the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1, 2025.

John Cena vows to become a 17-time WWE World Champion

The Cenation Leader holds the record for the most world championship wins. He currently shares this distinction with the Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

On Royal Rumble Post-Show, John Cena said he was aiming to headline WrestleMania and win his 17th world title since it was best for WWE's business.

"What is best for business is I main event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th [world] championship."

While the abovementioned report indicates that Cena is not slated for another television appearance before Elimination Chamber, this is subject to change. Whether The Cenation Leader will headline this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas remains to be seen.

