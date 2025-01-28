AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) drops a cryptic tease about her future

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya (fka Paige) expressed her excitement for 2025 with a cryptic post. She has been absent from TV for quite some time now.

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV since her last match on an episode of Dynamite in October 2024. Amid her absence, the erstwhile Paige has been busy with some other projects outside wrestling. She recently disclosed that she had asked for some time off from TV due to personal reasons and Tony Khan graciously gave her that.

Saraya has been quite active on social media amid her absence though. Meanwhile, the former WWE Divas Champion made a cryptic tease regarding her future. Taking to X recently, Saraya informed the fans that she has been doing some cool stuff and is very excited for the year 2025:

"Been doing some very cool stuff the last 2 days. Very excited for 2025 🥹🥹."

Top AEW star's brother wants her to face Saraya (fka Paige) in AEW

Top AEW star and the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, recently revealed that her brother, Joshua asked her when she would take on Saraya (fka Paige). In one of the editions of her Mone Mag newsletter, she disclosed the following:

"To see him healthy and walking on his own was pure magic. Joshua's face lit up as we walked by the AEW trucks, but when he saw Saraya on one of the trucks, he couldn’t contain himself, constantly asking, 'Mercedes, when are you going to wrestle Saraya?' That’s his dream match for me, and I can’t wait to make it happen someday."

Moreover, Mercedes and Saraya have a lot of history since their time in WWE as Saraya suffered a career-threatening injury during her match with Mone many years ago. Only time will tell when the two veteran female wrestlers will face each other in AEW.

