AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) shows off new look

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya (fka Paige) showcased her new look amid her lengthy absence from AEW TV. In her absence, Saraya has been busy with some other projects outside of wrestling.

Fans have been anticipating the return of Saraya on AEW TV for the past few months. The erstwhile Paige last competed in a four-way number-one contender's match against Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale on an episode of Dynamite in October 2024. After losing the match, Saraya went on a hiatus from TV.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently disclosed that she had asked Tony Khan for some time off due to personal reasons. Nevertheless, Saraya is quite active on social media despite her absence from AEW.

Taking to X, the former AEW Women's World Champion showed off her new hairstyle in a cute picture with her parrot. She also wrote the following in the caption of the post:

"This years different."

Top AEW Champion is looking forward to her match with Saraya (fka Paige)

The current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone recently revealed that her brother, Joshua, has been asking her when she will wrestle Saraya (fka Paige) as they both are in the same promotion. In her Mone Mag newsletter a few months back, The CEO stated the following about the same:

"Joshua's face lit up as we walked by the AEW trucks, but when he saw Saraya on one of the trucks, he couldn’t contain himself, constantly asking, 'Mercedes, when are you going to wrestle Saraya?' That’s his dream match for me, and I can’t wait to make it happen someday."

Mercedes and Saraya have had some unfinished business since their days together in WWE as well. Only time will tell when the two will battle each other in an AEW ring, and when Saraya will return to the ring.

