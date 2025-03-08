AEW star Saraya issues major clarification on her relationship status

Saraya is one of the most popular names on AEW. She joined the company in 2022 and is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Interestingly, she has not been featured in any of the promotion's programming since AEW Dynamite #262. The Anti-Diva is reportedly busy with non-wrestling related projects.

The former Paige was in a relationship with Falling in Reverse vocalist, Ronnie Radke. They began dating in 2018 and parted ways last year. The former NXT Women's Champion recently attended a screening for "Queen of the Ring," a biographical sports drama based on the life and career of wrestler Mildred Burke. She enjoyed the film a lot. Furthermore, it made her proud to be a female wrestler. Soon, a fan asked her if her boyfriend could fight.

Saraya responded to this fan by confirming that she is single.

"I don’t have one," read the AEW star's statement.

Saraya explains the reason for breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Earlier this year, Saraya was interviewed by TMZ Sports. In this interaction, she revealed why she and Ronnie Radke decided to call off their relationship.

The star said that she and Radke had drifted apart and aren't compatible anymore. Furthermore, she said that both of them are better off as friends.

“It was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably and positively. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends…..No, you know what? I was just saying to my friends I haven’t been single in a second, and I feel like it’s really important to just like be my share for a second. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t," said the AEW star. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Saraya was a WWE Superstar from 2011 to 2022. It is rumored that she will return to the Stamford-based company once her All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

