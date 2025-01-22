Who is Ronnie Radke? Details on relationship timeline with AEW star Saraya

Reports emerged recently that the former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had ended her six-year-long relationship with musician Ronnie Radke late this past year. The controversial 41-year-old figure is currently the lead singer of the American rock band Falling in Reverse.

Radke, who was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 15, 1983, first met the former WWE Superstar at a festival years prior to the beginning of their relationship in 2018, having been introduced to each other, according to The Anti-Diva, by a "mutual friend" of theirs. Notably, Saraya's original AEW entrance theme, Zombified, was originally released in 2022 by Radke's band Falling in Reverse. The Englishwoman, on her part, also featured on the group's 2024 track, Bad Guy.

Saraya and Radke were together for several years, despite The Unproblematic Icon's fanbase and critics consistently calling her partner out on social media for his alleged 'outspoken bigotry and disrespectful conduct.' However, a recent article from TMZ, which reported on the couple parting ways, pointed to The Diva of Tomorrow not posting about Radke on his birthday in December last year as a possible sign of their split.

No specifics are known as to why Saraya and Radke may have called it quits. Incidentally, the former WWE Divas Champion was recently spotted in a Western-themed photoshoot with Shelby Burgess, spouse of Falling in Reverse bassist Tyler Burgess. The band's UK tour last month had to be scrapped because Radke was not allowed entry into the country over his prior prison sentence.

Saraya, on the other hand, has been missing from action in AEW since October 2024.

Saraya sheds light on her absence in AEW

Saraya has not been seen in active competition since her loss in a Women's World Championship Contender's Four-Way on Dynamite: Title Tuesday last year. When a fan on X/Twitter seemingly presumed to speculate on her hiatus, the 32-year-old star fired back and set the record straight.

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also, I’m a 32-year-old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want."

It remains to be seen when Saraya will make her return to AEW programming.

