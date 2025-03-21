AEW star Saraya officially confirms her next appearance

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV for a while. However, she has now confirmed her next appearance outside the company.

When Saraya first debuted in AEW, she established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. She made All Elite Wrestling her house when she captured the Women's World Championship. However, things have arguably gone downhill for The Anti-Diva after she lost her title.

While the veteran has managed to remain in the world title picture, she has struggled to regain the championship. Moreover, she hasn't been seen on AEW TV since October 2024.

Amid her absence, she has been busy with her new book titled "Hell In Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," which is set to release later this month. Now, the former WWE star has announced that she will be appearing at Horrorhound Weekend on March 22, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"🚨❤️‍🔥Ohioooooo!!! I’m on my way!! See ya tomorrow my bb’s!!! 🥹 bring hugs!"

Check out her tweet below.

Saraya reveals the reason behind her absence

Saraya and Harley Cameron formed an entertaining duo last year. The Anti-Diva mentored the young AEW star, and they developed a friendship based on mutual respect. However, with The Anti-Diva being absent from TV, Cameron has been on her own. Despite this, she has grown considerably to become one of the most popular acts in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the former WWE star revealed that she had to take a break from wrestling to avoid hindering Harley Cameron's growth. She also discussed her plan to feud with the Australian native upon her return, although that might not happen now.

"People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back,” said the veteran AEW star. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

It will be interesting to see when Saraya returns to the ring.

