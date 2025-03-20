"I need to take a break" Saraya reveals real reason why she disappeared from AEW

Saraya is undoubtedly a modern-day great. She rose to prominence during her time in WWE from 2012 to 2022 and was known as Paige. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, she held the NXT Women's Championship once and the WWE Divas Championship twice.

The Anti-Diva made her All Elite Wrestling debut in September 2022. Her acquisition was a massive deal for Tony Khan because the 32-year-old's influence on modern women's wrestling has been immense. At All In 2023, she became the AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Hikaru Shida (c), Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Toni Storm in a four-way match. Unfortunately, her reign lasted for only 44 days.

Saraya's last match in AEW was on Dynamite #262 where she locked horns with Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter. In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the former WWE star revealed that she has been following Harley Cameron's journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Cameron is a member of The Outcasts faction, the former AEW Women's Champion's faction.

The former Paige said that it was important for her to momentarily stay away from the Australian native to not hinder her progress.

"People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back,” said the AEW star. [H/T The Takedown on SI]

Saraya showed Toni Storm with praise

Reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is delivering some of the best work of her career right now. The former Paige is a huge fan of her and she praised her heavily in the above-mentioned interview.

"She's one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she's one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting and I love that," said Saraya. [H/T The Takedown on SI]

Toni Storm is currently on her fourth AEW Women's World Championship reign. She won the title for the fourth time when she defeated Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia.

