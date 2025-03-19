Former WWE personality confesses his feelings for AEW star Toni Storm

AEW's "Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the biggest female stars in professional wrestling today. She's the AEW Women's World Champion and a fan favorite. Former WWE personality Tony Schiavone recently shared his honest opinion of Storm.

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Toni Storm had a successful Women's World Title defense against Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match. It was the culmination of a remarkable 18-month-long storyline.

On a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone said Toni Storm was his favorite female wrestler of all time. He also named Mariah May as a close second. The veteran further lavished praise on RJ City for being one of the backbones of the entire storyline.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Toni Storm is my favorite female wrestler of all time. Mariah May is a close second because it’s been such a great story. It’s been a wonderful story. But Toni Storm’s character (…) just absolutely wonderful. Congratulations to RJ City, too. He’s been one of the driving forces behind that whole storyline,” Schiavone said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Wendi Richter says she would wrestle AEW star Toni Storm for $20 million

Former WWE and NWA star Wendi Richter was one of the top female wrestlers in the 1980s. Richter's last match was in 2005, but she is willing to step back into the squared circle for a match against Toni Storm under one condition.

On Ring the Belle, Wendi Richter said she would wrestle the AEW Women's World Champion for 20 million dollars.

"I didn’t even know it. Someone said, ‘Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?’ I said, ‘Who’s that?’ I didn’t know who she was. You know what, I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody. I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million, I’ll do it," Richter said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Toni Storm's next Women's World Championship defense could be against Megan Bayne. The two stars have been at odds for the past couple of weeks.

