Photo: AEW star Satnam Singh spotted with former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal recently took to Instagram to post a picture with fellow wrestlers Shanky and Satnam Singh.

Mahal, who plies his trade on SmackDown, has formed an alliance with Shanky in the promotion. Before being drafted to the blue brand last year, the two superstars were seen forming a partnership with Veer Mahaan on RAW.

Meanwhile, Satnam Singh was the first Indian player to be drafted into the National Basketball Association (NBA). He made his pro wrestling debut in AEW on April 13, 2022, as he launched an attack on Samoa Joe and joined forces with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

In a recent post on Instagram, Jinder Mahal was spotted posing casually with Shanky and Satnam (from India's Haryana and Punjab, respectively). The former WWE Champion hailed their Punjabi origins as he captioned the image:

"Punjabi Power💪 @dilsher.shanky @hellosatnam," he wrote.

WWE star Jinder Mahal wants Shanky to stop dancing on SmackDown

Despite teaming up with Mahal, Shanky has been showing off his dance moves in the middle of his matches. He starts dancing amid matches or at ringside, infuriating his tag team partner.

On an earlier episode of Talking Smack, Megan Morant caught up with Shanky, but Mahal interrupted the conversation. The latter clearly expressed his problems with his partner's attitude and advised him to focus on learning from the "greatest WWE Champion there has ever been."

"Is this a victory celebration? Did you win something today Shanky? Did you have a match? No, the Maharaja did, and the Maharaja won. Shanky you have a once in a lifetime opportunity to sit under the learning tree of the greatest WWE Champion there has ever been. Now I tell you to take things seriously. You're out there dancing? I could have easily lost that match because of you. You understand Shanky? Take it seriously," Mahal said.

Though Mahal was not impressed with Shanky's dance-loving attitude, the fans seemed to adore him. Are you a fan of the star's current moves? Sound off in the comments section below!

