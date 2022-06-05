"Take it seriously" – Former WWE Champion wants Shanky to stop dancing on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal wants Shanky to stop dancing and take things more seriously inside the ring.

This week, the Skyscraping Superstar was out on SmackDown dancing at ringside while Jinder faced off against Humberto. He was overjoyed when his mentor won the match and tried to start a dance routine with The Maharaja. Jinder wasn't amused and left the ring, allowing the seven-footer to turn his attention to announcer Samantha Irvin. The ring announcer also joined in and busted out her moves this time.

Megan Morant caught up with Shanky on Talking Smack this week. As he was teaching her some moves, Jinder suddenly appeared to put a damper on the party. He made it clear that he expected his associate to get serious and learn something from him:

"Is this a victory celebration? Did you win something today Shanky? Did you have a match? No, the Maharaja did, and the Maharaja won. Shanky you have a once in a lifetime opportunity to sit under the learning tree of the greatest WWE Champion there has ever been. Now I tell you to take things seriously. You're out there dancing? I could have easily lost that match because of you. You understand Shanky? Take it seriously." (from 0:25 to 0:57)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Kevin Owens feels Shanky will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

After Shanky surprised one-and-all with a dance session last week, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens came up with an interesting tweet. He said it was "obvious" that the seven-footer would be the one to knock Roman Reigns off the mountain top.

Becky Lynch also had some words for the Skyscraping Superstar.

While Shanky's fun, easy-going side may not sit well with Mahal, WWE fans are absolutely in love with the idea of a dancing giant. With some cracks are starting to show in their alliance, it'll be interesting to see if Shanky can keep up with the serious, business-minded attitude of Jinder Mahal in the weeks to come.

