AEW star says he has "been getting fed up" lately, says it's a reason for his on-screen persona

A top AEW star recently went into detail about his brand-new heel persona on television and stated that it is the result of his real-life frustrations.

The star in question is Jack Perry, who is the current FTW Champion. The beloved 'Jungle Boy' attacked Hook and turned heel at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. On the June 28 episode of Dynamite, he officially dropped the 'Jungle Boy' gimmick and became Jack Perry.

With the new persona came the new outfit and music, which established Perry as one of the top heels in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Muscle & Fitness, Jack Perry discussed his heel turn.

“I certainly felt that it was time for a change, and I’ve kind of been waiting on that change for a while. And, honestly, a lot of it kind of grew through real frustrations that I guess I was having in the workplace, but also with certain wrestling fans. I feel it’s kind of split down the middle. So, a lot of wrestling fans are the best fans you’ll ever find, and a lot of them are just very ungrateful and cynical, and kind of just looking for a reason to talk s**t about people, and I felt like over time I’d been getting fed up," H/T:[Fightful]

The heel turn has proved to be successful for Jack Perry as he captured the FTW Championship from Hook and went on to successfully defend the title against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Wrestling veteran believes the heat between AEW stars CM Punk and Jack Perry was manufactured

AEW stars Jack Perry and CM Punk recently had a backstage altercation which spread a lot of rumors on social media. Dutch Mantell addressed the situation and stated that their issues have been "manufactured."

Jack Perry took a shot at the former AEW World Champion during the last Full Gear post-show media scrum and liked a few posts on Twitter that were bashing CM Punk. Due to this, many have come to the conclusion that the two men may have some issues between them.

During the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, The veteran talked about the heat between Punk and Perry.

"There’s some heat, I think, between [CM] Punk and Jack Perry. I think there’s some heat, whether it’s real or manufactured. Probably, Jungle Boy could hear some of the other guys talking about him in the dressing room and agree with them! And Punk could hear 'Jack Perry is talking about you."

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on the new heel persona of Jack Perry? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?