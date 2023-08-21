Jack Perry's heat with CM Punk might be "manufactured" by "other guys" in AEW locker room, feels veteran

AEW stars CM Punk and Jack Perry allegedly had a backstage altercation not too long ago. In light of this, Dutch Mantell assessed the situation and concluded that their issues have been "manufactured."

Perry notably took a shot at CM Punk during the last Full Gear post-show media scrum and liked a few posts on X that were critical of the veteran. Due to this, many have believed that there could be some issues between the two men.

During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran speculated that the heat between the two could be due to backstage gossip instead.

"There’s some heat, I think, between [CM] Punk and Jack Perry. I think there’s some heat, whether it’s real or manufactured. Probably, Jungle Boy could hear some of the other guys talking about him in the dressing room and agree with them! And Punk could hear 'Jack Perry is talking about you."

Dutch Mantell also recently touched on the reports of the reason behind Perry and Punk's altercation. Allegedly it was because the young AEW star wanted to use real glass in a segment. As a result, Mantell called Jack Perry an idiot.

Dutch Mantell believes that the AEW locker room is acting like "10th graders"

Reports have recently alleged that multiple stars have been barred from Collision after having issues with CM Punk. According to the Wrestling Observer, alongside Hangman Page and Ryan Nemeth, even Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels were recently barred.

Continuing on the same episode, Dutch Mantell concluded that the constant issues in the locker room have turned it into a high school dressing room.

"I mean, they [AEW] got a problem with their talent and they act like 10th graders sometimes."

While rumors have been rampant over the past year, very few of the altercations have been confirmed. This could suggest that the issues aren't as bad as some reports make them seem. Either way, fans might never know, as the promotion keeps its internal issues under wraps when they aren't leaked.

