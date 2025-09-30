AEW star says she can’t trust her husband to leave the house alone

Recently, an AEW star made an interesting statement on her social media handle. While resharing a viral video, she said that she no longer trusts their husband to leave the house by himself. This social media interaction has been circulating on the internet, generating significant buzz around this AEW star's name.The abovementioned star is none other than Deonna Purrazzo. The 31-year-old star has been married to TNA star Steve Maclin since 2022. The couple often shares their real-life glimpses with their fans on social media. However, a recent post has been going viral on the internet, where Maclin is seen slamming a person in a subway, garnering a lot of attention on social media.Taking to X, The Virtuosa reshared the viral video of her husband with a caption saying she cannot trust Maclin to go out of their house alone anymore. Though it was a playful remark meant to spark some laughter, it has since been making the rounds among fans.&quot;Clearly, I can’t trust him to leave the house alone anymore….&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Deonna Purrazzo is set to make a wrestling appearance outside of AEWDeonna Purrazzo has been inactive in All Elite Wrestling since February this year. However, she has been regularly competing in the independent circuit over the past few months. Now, she is set to make a major wrestling appearance outside of AEW in Dustin Rhodes' promotion in November.The Natural announced the first anniversary show of Rhodes Wrestling Association in November, called Fall Fury. The official poster of the event features many top stars of professional wrestling, including Deonna Purrazzo. It means that the AEW star could be involved in a high-profile match at the show.Other than Purrazzo, Billy Gunn and Zilla Fatu are also set to appear on this show. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 31-year-old at Fall Fury in the coming months.