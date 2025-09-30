  • home icon
  AEW star says she can't trust her husband to leave the house alone

AEW star says she can’t trust her husband to leave the house alone

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 14:24 GMT
AEW
AEW star makes surprising statement about her husband

Recently, an AEW star made an interesting statement on her social media handle. While resharing a viral video, she said that she no longer trusts their husband to leave the house by himself. This social media interaction has been circulating on the internet, generating significant buzz around this AEW star's name.

The abovementioned star is none other than Deonna Purrazzo. The 31-year-old star has been married to TNA star Steve Maclin since 2022. The couple often shares their real-life glimpses with their fans on social media. However, a recent post has been going viral on the internet, where Maclin is seen slamming a person in a subway, garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Taking to X, The Virtuosa reshared the viral video of her husband with a caption saying she cannot trust Maclin to go out of their house alone anymore. Though it was a playful remark meant to spark some laughter, it has since been making the rounds among fans.

"Clearly, I can’t trust him to leave the house alone anymore…." she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Deonna Purrazzo is set to make a wrestling appearance outside of AEW

Deonna Purrazzo has been inactive in All Elite Wrestling since February this year. However, she has been regularly competing in the independent circuit over the past few months. Now, she is set to make a major wrestling appearance outside of AEW in Dustin Rhodes' promotion in November.

The Natural announced the first anniversary show of Rhodes Wrestling Association in November, called Fall Fury. The official poster of the event features many top stars of professional wrestling, including Deonna Purrazzo. It means that the AEW star could be involved in a high-profile match at the show.

Other than Purrazzo, Billy Gunn and Zilla Fatu are also set to appear on this show. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 31-year-old at Fall Fury in the coming months.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
