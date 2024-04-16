AEW star says CM Punk wasn't always good to him; it took a while for them to talk and squash beef

AEW star Brian Cage recently opened up about his relationship with CM Punk, who was one of the most controversial stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Second City Saint made his remarkable professional wrestling return in 2021 at AEW Rampage's first-ever episode in Chicago. The Best in The World would go on to win the AEW World Title two times. Unfortunately, the memorable part about his All Elite career has been his backstage altercations.

Punk was involved in the infamous Brawl Out incident, where he had a backstage fight against The Elite. The former world champion got into another huge altercation at the All-In 2023 PPV, where he smacked Jack Perry in the face after Perry took a shot at The Voice of The Voiceless during his match at All In.

During his live signing for Whatnot, Brian Cage recalled squashing his beef with CM Punk.

"CM Punk wasn’t bad to me, wasn’t always good to me, wasn’t bad to me, which is kind of, whatever, and I think too because he knows I was a west coast guy, so I’m kind of team Young Buck. But, I remember, it took a while too, for us to actually talk and properly introduce ourselves, and it was fine; we squashed it, and I had his last match on TV," he said. [H/T:Postwrestling]

Dutch Mantell does not blame CM Punk for backstage altercation with Jack Perry in AEW!

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about CM Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently released the footage of the incident which proved many things.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that he was not mad at Punk for taking matters into his own hands.

"Well, I think he was insubordinate, in my opinion, because if it started with the glass then it ends with the glass. Nobody told him [Jack Perry] to say, 'Glass, cry me a river!' nobody told him to say that. He took it on his own, and he was given free airtime to say it, and yet said something like that, and I don't blame CM Punk for getting mad. Here's a guy that couldn't draw you a goddamn stick figure, really, and he's [Perry] out there taking it upon himself and being smart," said Mantell. [0:55-1:36]

Jack Perry is currently plying his trade in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Jungle Boy will return to AEW TV in the coming days.

