AEW star says he "died and came back to life like almost three times" against Bryan Danielson

AEW World Champion MJF recently commented about one of, if not his most gruesome matches of the year so far. This was his Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson, which went on for more than an hour.

Back in March, at this year's Revolution pay-per-view, the main event featured MJF vs. Danielson in an Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship. This was a gruesome battle, to say the least, with the two competitors needing to face each other for a minimum of 60 minutes, and even extending to overtime. MJF, the defending champion, retained his title, with a 4-3 score in pinfalls and submissions after overtime.

On Twitter, an image resurfaced showing both men, bloodied up on the top rope, with Bryan Danielson landing elbow strikes to the Devil. MJF commented on the match, saying it was one of the most excruciatingly painful, but rewarding 68 minutes of his life.

"I died and came back to life like three times during this match. The most excruciatingly painful/exhausting/rewarding/cathartic/barbaric Hour and 8 minutes of my entire life."

MJF says Edge came to AEW to "steal" his spot

AEW World Champion MJF has been the face of the promotion for some time now, holding its top prize for almost a year, and just a month away from being its longest-reigning World Champion.

Last weekend at WrestleDream, AEW welcomed its newest signing Adam Copeland (fka Edge), as he made his debut and confronted Christian Cage.

During the media scrum post-WrestleDream, the Devil of AEW was asked about his thoughts on The Rated-R Superstar's debut that night. He had strong words to say, immediately attempting to put Copeland in his place. He reminded everyone that he was the top guy in the company, and that wouldn't change despite a new arrival.

"I think he's another guy that's coming into my company that wants my spot, and he's got another thing [sic] coming if he thinks he's gonna take it."

Despite being a heel, and at times using dirty tactics to win, MJF has indeed had multiple matches over the course of the year, where he has put his body on the line to defend his title. After his recent title defense against Samoa Joe, it will be interesting to see who lines up next to face him.

