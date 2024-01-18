AEW star says there was an "enthusiastic applause" in the locker room after The Young Bucks' interview

AEW's The Young Bucks are at the beginning of an exciting journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The EVPs of All Elite Wrestling have been the talk of the town since they returned to the promotion during one of Sting's promos - and hinted at being the final opponents for The Vigilante in his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 in March.

The Jackson brothers have also undergone a character change, and all of that is getting a positive reaction from the roster. Brandon Cutler, who is currently signed up with AEW, posted about the overall experience that he had backstage during and after The Young Bucks' interview with Renee Paquette.

"Sources close to Matthew and Nicholas are saying they witnessed an enthusiastic applause by the majority of the locker room after their interview. One reliable source noted “it felt like they spoke on our behalf tonight,”" Cutler posted.

The Young Bucks have been an integral part of AEW since the start and have been in some of the most intense storylines. In a rare scenario, one wrestler also praised Matt Jackson when he got a Green Card.

Are AEW's Young Bucks emulating Mr. McMahon from WWE's Attitude Era?

The Young Bucks are going through a character evolution, as there are rumors that they might actually be Sting's final opponent. Another rumor doing the rounds is that Nick and Matt Jackson might be looking to emulate a Heel/Person-in-Power character like Mr. McMahon from the Attitude Era.

The visuals are already there, with Nick Jackson wearing a suit like McMahon did back in the day. What's missing right now is the 'strut' that worked towards making the character all the more memorable. Of course, even if they do plan to create a new character, there's always the question of whether the audience will like that.

