AEW star says LA Knight rubbed many people the wrong way

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE Superstars. However, an AEW star says that he rubbed many people the wrong way.

AEW's Brian Cage was the latest to comment on LA Knight. The Megastar's rise to the top in WWE has been meteoric. After his rivalry with Bray Wyatt, Knight was finally accepted by the WWE Universe and he became one of the most popular stars on the roster. Despite his increasing popularity, Knight is yet to win a title on the main roster.

Cage, who has teamed with Knight in the past, commented on him on the Lightweights podcast and said that the WWE Superstar rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, even though he admitted he had never had any issues with LA Knight personally.

"Oh, we were cool. You know, I don't think we ever trained together. I remembed I wanted to quite a few times but no, no I liked him a lot and it's funny he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way like whether it be NW Hollywood or just SoCal or even in Impact or you know. There will be a lot of different people that would like not be the biggest fan of him and I get it like I've never had a problem with Sean," said Cage.

He continued that Knight had a demeanor that made him come across as being smug and better than everybody else. However, Cage admitted that that perception of the WWE Superstar was deceiving and was likely to change once someone got to know him better.

"I've always liked Sean but he does have this like almost like a smug attitude but he doesn't have a smug attitude but it comes across that way like he's not doing anything like to be an a**hole but it definitely comes across like he just thinks he's better than everybody else but if you get to know him, you realize it's not that way. It's just how he is but it can come across deceivingly kind of like he's better than everyone else which isn't the case at all," continued Cage. [30:10 - 30:58]

You can check out Cage's comments in the video below:

LA Knight has his sights set on the United States Championship

LA Knight has had his fair share of run-ins with Logan Paul. He was even at ringside for the Undisputed WWE Championship match where Paul challenged Cody Rhodes. It looks like he is not done with The Maverick.

Knight went looking for the United States Champion on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown but Nick Aldis informed him that Logan wasn't at the show.

Expand Tweet

This could be an indication that LA Knight is going to be next in line to challenge for Logan Paul's United States Championship, and possibly pick up his first title with the Stamford-based promotion.

