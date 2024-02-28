AEW star says a shocking ending to Sting's career at Revolution would be "better"

A top star within AEW's women's division recently shared her opinions on the potential finish to Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024.

Sting is seemingly set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Title with his partner Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at the pay-per-view. The buildup to the bout began when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson returned from their brief hiatus to confront The Icon and the former TNT Champion on the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite.

The rivalry between the two teams intensified when the EVPs attacked Allin and Sting following their tag title win on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. The California natives brutalized the newly crowned champions and even assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer's sons.

In a passionate promo on the February 21 episode of Dynamite, Sting promised retribution against the former Bullet Club members. He further claimed they would face the fight of their lives at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Thunder Rosa commented that the AEW EVPs should defeat the 64-year-old legend in his last match. The former Women's World Champion suggested that retiring Sting would gain The Young Bucks a lot of heat from fans and establish them as top heels in the tag team division.

“It’s better because then the Bucks can say, ‘We were the ones who retired Sting. We did this to Sting.’ And it gives them more heat and I think for the Bucks, that’s what they really need. They really need to be adversaries for somebody that is beloved by the fans and do something that is disgustingly nasty for them to be like, ‘Alright. We are real heels now. You can’t take this away from us.’ In storyline, I think this is what it should be. If you want the cool confetti, the memories, the cool pictures, then yes, let him leave as a champion,” said Thunder Rosa. [H/T Ewrestlingnews]

AEW's Thunder Rosa teased joining LFI on Collision

Thunder Rosa made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2020. The 37-year-old star has worked with a number of top names in the promotion, including Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. Rosa had been on a hiatus since August 2022 due to an injury that forced her to relinquish the AEW Women's World Championship.

La Mera Mera made her return to the promotion in December 2023 on Collision. Since then, the star has been defeated in singles competition. On the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision, the former NWA World Women's Champion defeated Lady Bird Monroe. After the match, Rosa performed a gesture that hinted at the possibility of her joining the faction La Faccion Ingobernable.

Earlier in February, Rush revealed LFI's plans to add a male and a female member to the stable. This prompted a response from Rosa, who replied by wondering when she would be called to join the group.

After her match on Collision, Rosa was seen raising her right fist in the air. The pose is a signature of the members of LFI, whose ranks include Rush, Preston Vance, Dralistico, and Jose the Assistant.

It remains to be seen whether Thunder Rosa will join El Toro Blanco and his stable in the immediate future.

