AEW star says he'll teach Forbes journalist 'proper journalism'

AEW's roster has had to face its fair share of detractors ever since 2019, with some stars being in the line of fire more often than not. QT Marshall has often been criticized online, but after a post from Forbes journalist Alfred Konuwa, the star has seemingly had enough.

QT Marshall has now aligned himself with Powerhouse Hobbs, and during last night's All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, the star alongside a posse had a parody show of TMZ aptly titled QTV. Unfortunately, the online consensus hasn't been too positive, and many have voiced their opinions against the segment.

In response to @ThisIsNasty's criticism of the Dynamite segment, QT Marshall claimed that Konuwa isn't a proper journalist.

"Hey Alfred, why don’t you send us some material and in exchange, I’ll have @itsdanni_ellexo teach you proper journalism! #AEWDynamite" QT tweeted.

The Factory's recent disbandment seems to have served a larger purpose as QT has seemingly formed a stable with Powerhouse Hobbs or will at the very least simply manage the TNT Champion.

Missed out on last night's All Elite Wrestling Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW Dynamite isn't the first time QT Marshall took responsibility for Wardlow's break-in

While the QTV segment finally revealed Aaron Solo as the perpetrator behind Wardlow's misfortune, stars like Samoa Joe and even Brody King seemed to hint at being the ones responsible for the break-in.

However, shortly after last week's Dynamite, QT took to Twitter to hint that he knew the truth behind the incident.

"Boy, I wonder who broke into @RealWardlow car! #AEWDynamite @QualityTVAEW" Marshall tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the break-in was always a storyline from the beginning or if Tony Khan is making the best of Wardlow's terrible misfortune. Either way, it doesn't seem like The War Dog is done with Hobbs, and the two could just go head-to-head in the near future.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes