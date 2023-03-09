Surprising AEW star seemingly confesses to being mastermind behind Wardlow's car break-in

AEW star Wardlow seems to be having a terrible spell of bad luck lately, as he was recently the victim of a break-in and lost the TNT Championship on Dynamite. Now it seems that the culprit of the break-in has revealed himself, as QT Marshall took to social media to seemingly take responsibility.

Wardlow took to social media a few hours before Dynamite to let fans know that his rental car was broken into, and that the perp took off with his ring-gear and the TNT Championship. Sadly, the star lost the championship on Dynamite due to inteferance from QT Marshall, and it seems that the former leader of The Factory meddled far more than that.

QT Marshall recently took to Twitter to poke fun at Wardlow for losing the TNT Championship and seemed to hint at being the one responsible for the break-in.

"Boy, I wonder who broke into @RealWardlow car! #AEWDynamite @QualityTVAEW" Marshall tweeted.

Wardlow notably posted a video of the aftermath of the burglary before last night's Dynamite. While the promotion seems to be incorporating the incident into a storyline, the break-in seems to have happened.

Another AEW star also teased being the one responsible for stealing the TNT Championship

Upon hearing the news of Wardlow being an unfortunate victim of a burglary, his former rival Samoa Joe took to social media to tease that he was in fact behind the break-in.

"Anyone know how to get broken glass out of a Balaclava? Asking for a friend," Samoa Joe tweeted.

While it's unclear who will ultimately take responsibility for the break-in, it seems that Wardlow has more enemies in All Elite Wrestling than he might have realized before. Now that he's lost the TNT Championship yet again, what could be next for Mr. Mayhem?

