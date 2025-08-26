AEW star says Tony Khan is “extremely happy" to have his real-life partner on the AEW roster

AEW has quickly grown to become one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions in the world. The Tony Khan-led promotion has many top stars on its roster, which helps bring more eyeballs to the product. Will Ospreay is one such star who has helped AEW grow exponentially.Many professional wrestlers end up getting in a relationship with other wrestlers, and Ospreay is no different. He is currently engaged to former Undisputed British Women's Champion Alex Windsor, who recently signed with AEW in June 2025, after having made a one-off appearance for the company in 2024.Ospreay was recently interviewed by Metro UK, where he stated that the company president, Tony Khan, is extremely happy to have Windsor on board. He said that Khan is very happy with her work and also said that there's so much room for her to grow as a performer with AEW.&quot;She’s handling the pressure very well. Tony’s extremely happy with the work she’s been doing, and there’s just so much room for her to grow as a performer. Honestly, looking at her and knowing her story, knowing what she’s gone through... it takes my breath away. She inspires me all every single day.&quot; Ospreay said. [H/T: Metro UK]AEW's Star Couple Recently Competed at Forbidden Door 2025Both Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are from England and recently competed in front of their home crowd at Forbidden Door 2025. Both wrestlers were involved in huge multi-person matches, but the night didn't go according to plan for either of them.Windsor challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship in a fatal-four-way match involving Bozilla and Persephone. However, she came up short as Mone retained her title. Ospreay competed in a 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match and ended up on the winning side.However, the night ended on a horrible note for the former World Champion as he was attacked by the Death Riders almost immediately after his win. They targeted his neck as Jon Moxley performed five successive Paradigm Shifts before wrapping a steel chair around his neck and stomping on it.