AEW star says he wants to "wrestle" and "feel alive again;" he hasn't competed in a singles match on TV in more than a year

An AEW star who has not competed in singles competition in over a year has finally voiced his frustrations on social media.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen, who recently made his return after his chest injury in November 2023. However, he has yet to be featured in any storylines in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The face-painted star is a very underrated character whom Tony Khan has yet to capitalize on, as Danhausen is also one of the top merchandise sellers in the company.

On Twitter, The Very Nice, Very Evil star seemingly voiced his frustrations with All Elite Wrestling through his interesting tweet.

"Danhausen wants to wrestle. Danhausen wants the real Danhausen back. Danhausen wants to feel alive again. Danhausen available limited dates of some sort - contact here [email protected]."

It will be interesting to see if AEW CEO Tony Khan reacts to Danhausen's tweet, as the latter's character is very interesting and could help create a great story.

AEW star Danhausen claims he will never wrestle again

The Very Nice, Very Evil Danhausen recently made an eye-opening statement when he gave an interesting reply to a fan on Twitter.

Danhausen suffered a chest injury in 2023. However, he made his return to in-ring competition in November of 2023 in a tag team match. The latter has been involved in tag team action with the International Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends.

On Twitter, The Very Nice, Very Evil held a question and answer session on his Twitter account where a fan asked him if they would be able to see him compete in the squared circle again. Danhausen had an interesting reply in the form of a GIF that stated that 'it would never happen,' seemingly saying that he would never compete in the ring again.

Danhausen is a popular act among the All Elite Wrestling fans, as the crowd always gives the face-painted star a great reaction whenever he makes an appearance. However, he has yet to reach his full potential in the company, as we barely see him on any AEW shows.

