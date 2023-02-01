AEW star says he will go through former Bloodline member's garbage for hilarious reason

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction across WWE and AEW right now. Sami Zayn recently posted a picture where he threw away pictures of the stable in a trash can, and Danhausen had an interesting response to it.

Sami Zayn recently turned on the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the show's main event to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

After his win, The Tribal Chief and the rest of his stooges assaulted The Prizefighter. They handcuffed Owens, and Reigns asked Sami Zayn to strike his former friend with a steel chair. The 38-year-old was conflicted and ended up hitting The Head of the Table instead.

Jimmy Uso superkicked Zayn, and Reigns proceeded to assault him with a steel chair. Meanwhile, Jey Uso walked away, and Zayn and Owens were left lying in the ring. After the incident, Sami Zayn posted a picture on Twitter where he had trashed many of The Bloodline's most memorable photos.

AEW star Danhausen responded to Zayn's post in comical form.

"Going to rummage through your garbage for free wall art now," - Danhausen said.

AEW star Dax Harwood spoke about Sami Zayn recently

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently spoke about his past animosity with Sami Zayn when he first met the Canadian star.

"I did not like him [Sami Zayn] when I first met him, we had our tryout together in June of 2012 and I told him this story but some issues happened. We were in a hotel together and cops came and started knocking on our doors and he and I, almost simultaneously, opened the door at the same time and he said, 'You know where this guy is' and I said, 'No, I don't know where this guy is'. 'Well, you need to find out where he is and he slammed the door.'"

He added:

"And I'm like, 'This motherfu**er', what I mean? You don't tell me what to do, I don't care if you've been Ring of Honor Champion or whatever," said Harwood. [From 1:07 to 1:40]

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler enjoyed a strong year in 2022. They won the ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Championships and had some of the best matches of the year. They are taking a break right now, with their AEW contracts seemingly expiring in April.

