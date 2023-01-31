AEW star allegedly had major backstage animosity with Sami Zayn in WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood recently detailed an interesting story of him with Sami Zayn. The top star has admitted that he wasn't a fan of the current WWE star when they first met.

Back in 2012, Harwood and Zayn had their WWE tryouts together. Harwood, alongside his long-term tag team partner Cash Wheeler, found a lot of success in the company but eventually departed in 2020 for AEW.

Speaking on FTR with Dax, Harwood recalled an incident of Zayn being disrespectful towards him and how it didn't sit well with the former.

"I did not like him [Sami Zayn] when I first met him, we had our tryout together in June of 2012 and I told him this story but some issues happened. We were in a hotel together and cops came and started knocking on our doors and he and I, almost simultaneously, opened the door at the same time and he said, 'You know where this guy is' and I said, 'No, I don't know where this guy is'. 'Well, you need to find out where he is and he slammed the door'. And I'm like, 'This motherfu**er', what I mean? You don't tell me what to do, I don't care if you've been Ring of Honor Champion or whatever," said Harwood. [From 1:07 to 1:40]

Kevin Nash recently compared Sami Zayn to Fidel Castro

WWE legend Kevin Nash has made a bold comparison between Sami Zayn and controversial Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

Speaking on his Kliq podcast, Nash spoke about Zayn's uniqueness and praised him.

"He [Sami Zayn] is just so different and unique that I dig him! I mean, he is just not, you know, he is like a ginger [Fidel] Castro," Nash said.

At the recent WWE Royal Rumble show, Zayn betrayed The Bloodline. He finally snapped and hit Roman Reigns, but things didn't end on a happy note for the now-former Honorary Uce.

