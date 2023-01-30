"He is like a ginger Castro" - WWE Hall of Famer admits he is a fan of the incredibly unique Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble will be replayed for years to come as WWE successfully elevated the fascinating storyline to the next level. While speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Kevin Nash was asked about Zayn's recent work, and the legend replied with a hilarious comparison.

Roman Reigns' historic world title run would not have been half as entertaining without Sami Zayn's inclusion. The former Intercontinental Champion gradually grew into his role and has deserved all the praise for adding another layer to the Samoan domination in WWE.

What was expected to be a short-term angle has turned into one of the greatest stories ever told in professional wrestling, and Zayn has played a massive part in the transformation.

Sami Zayn might not have the quintessential look of a top guy, but Kevin Nash revealed that he loved how unique the WWE star was when considering the entire landscape of wrestling.

There might not be a single performer as versatile as Sami Zayn, and that's what Big Daddy Cool liked the most about the former Honorary Uce. Nash even felt Sami looked like controversial Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

Here's what Kevin Nash had to say on his Kliq This podcast about Zayn:

"He is just so different and unique that I dig him! I mean, he is just not, you know, he is like a ginger (Fidel) Castro."

How did WWE officials backstage react to The Bloodline angle featuring Sami Zayn?

The goosebump-inducing pop when Zayn smacked Roman Reigns in the back with a chair was easily the most rewatched moment of the night.

Jey Uso's exit from the ring also received a loud reaction as every other character involved in the storyline also played their part to perfection.

If it wasn't obvious, WWE executives were also quite pleased with how the whole segment played out. As reported by WrestleVotes, the company knew that Bloodline's post-match angle would be the standout moment of the night and rightfully placed it in the main event slot.

If you're wondering who Roman Reigns will face next, we also received a massive update on his upcoming match, and you can read more on that right here.

Did the Royal Rumble ending make The Bloodline storyline one of the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes