AEW star says Xavier Woods and former WWE Superstar played important role in NXT

Xavier woods and Tyler Breeze were apparently an important part of WWE NXT, according to AEW star William Regal.

The Gentleman Villain had a crucial backstage role in his time in NXT. The former WWE star reportedly had a hand in recruiting talent for the developmental brand and the Stamford-based promotion. He also played the on-screen role of NXT's General Manager.

On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal commented on how newer talent in developmental had difficulty adjusting to the environment.

"I wanna give both of them [Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods] a thank you because I've heard from a lot of talent that it is overwhelming when you arrive at either NXT or in what used to be FCW, whatever. It's overwhelming, doesn't matter what you have been doing before, all of a sudden, there's a lot going on." (0:42 -1:04)

He further stressed that WWE stars Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze were extremely helpful to these newcomers.

"I know that Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze helped a lot of the people that came in the door there. So thank you to both of them. They would always help the other, any other newer talent that were coming in and try and help them get, figure things out," Regal added. (1:18 -1:40)

With Triple H now taking over the creative reins of the promotion, it remains to be seen how the brand will develop in the coming weeks.

Check out the results from this week's Dynamite here.

The former WWE star is currently mentoring a dominant faction in AEW

William Regal's career is going quite well even after his move to Tony Khan's promotion following his WWE release.

Ever since arriving in the promotion, Regal has been the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction features some of the biggest stars on the roster in Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The team currently holds three titles in the singles category across AEW and ROH.

With Chris Jericho eyeing the Interim AEW World Championship of Jon Moxley, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether William Regal's group can hang on to their dominant run.

Do you think William Regal's presence has helped the BCC? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Gentleman Villain podcast, add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription, and backlink this article.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far