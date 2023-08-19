AEW star seemingly expresses frustration after 6th straight televised loss

A common criticism thrown AEW's way is that the promotion has too many talented stars and not enough airtime to push them all. One name who may be agreeing with this sentiment is Ethan Page, who recently took to Twitter to seemingly share his frustration as his losing streak continues to grow.

When Page initially joined AEW, many thought that it was a perfect match. On one hand, was an undeniably talented, experienced performer ready for a big break, and on the other hand was a new wrestling promotion with tremendous financial backing and a global audience. What could go wrong?

While it seemed like a fairytale pairing at first, things have not been going according to plan for Mr. All Ego lately. He is currently enduring a six-match losing streak on televised AEW products, with an additional three losses coming on house shows and dark matches since his last win on a May edition of Rampage.

Ethan Page has not been shy of airing his frustration via social media in the past. He has once again shown his dissatisfaction at his on-screen booking after his latest loss alongside Brother Zay in their tag team match against Aussie Open on last night's Rampage:

Although Ethan Page and his supporters will hope that things turn around for the 33-year-old star, the final decision ultimately rests with Tony Khan and his creative team.

Aussie Open putting in the hours for AEW

Despite being the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open has been appearing regularly on AEW programming as of late.

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher recently defended their titles on the latest episode of Rampage and are set to put them on the line once again on the Zero Hour pre-show of All In.

However, this plan could soon change if they are unsuccessful in their upcoming match against The Hardys. Matt and Jeff issued a challenge to Aussie Open after they defeated Brother Zay and Ethan Page on last night's show.

While it is unlikely that The Hardys will come away victorious, the two accomplished tag teams are sure to put on an exciting bout.

