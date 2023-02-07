AEW star seemingly hints WWE legend Batista being the inspiration behind "special" gear

Six-time WWE World Champion Batista is one of the wrestlers who has gone on to become a huge star in Hollywood. Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow teased that The Animal was the inspiration for one of his unique gears.

Batista was last seen inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 35 when he lost to The Game Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Following the match, The Animal took to social media to announce his retirement from pro wrestling.

"@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey✌🏼 ," Batista tweeted.

Ringside Collectibles recently shared images of Wardlow's latest action figure. Mr. Mayhem acknowledged his action figure and mentioned that the wrestling gear his model is wearing is very special and asked his fans to take a guess on who the inspiration behind the design was.

"This one’s very special to me. Who can tell me the wrestler and match this gear was inspired by?" Wardlow tweeted.

The majority of his fanbase guessed that the gear's design was inspired by The Animal Batista's wrestling trunks he wore at WrestleMania 21 when he defeated Triple H to win his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Batista was pulled from being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Animal was initially set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. But since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, all the inductors into the 2020 event were added to the 2021 list.

Unfortunately, Batista did not have any time in his busy schedule to make it to the event, and thus the Stamford-based promotion and The Animal came to a mutual agreement that he will not be inducted into the class of 2021 but was promised that he would be inducted in a future event.

The six-time WWE World Champion also revealed that he will never come out of retirement as he ended his wrestling career on his own terms and thus does not want to ruin that.

