Batista's WWE Hall of Fame induction page removed

As we reported earlier, WWE is expected to make a few changes to the WWE Hall of Fame lineup, and the company seems to have already made the first major alteration.

Batista's Hall of Fame induction page on the WWE website has been removed and is inaccessible as of this writing. The WWE Hall of Fame logo has also interestingly been omitted from Batista's official profile on WWE.com.

Fightful Select reported yesterday that WWE planned on taping and editing the WWE Hall of Fame shows in advance. The ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 classes will reportedly be taped on March 30 and April 1.

The edited show will then air on the night of Tuesday, April 6. The report also stated that WWE was not planning to go ahead with its original Hall of Fame lineup and that some changes were made backstage.

WWE recently announced two inductees for the 2021 Hall of Fame class and will confirm more names as we edge closer to April 6. Eric Biscoff and Molly Holly will be entering the Hall of Fame class of 2021. However, what happens to the 2020 class?

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame lineup without Batista:

JBL

The Bella Twins

nWo (Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash)

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

The British Bulldog

Batista was the headliner for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, which unfortunately never had a ceremony due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The reason for the removal of Batista's induction page has still not been revealed, but we should receive an official update soon. As things stand, it looks like WWE will organize this year's joint Hall of Fame ceremony without Batista.

Could more changes be on the way? Stay tuned as we look for more details.