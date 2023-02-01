AEW star seemingly makes a Sheamus reference ahead of Dynamite this week

Notably, a handful of AEW stars have quite the history with Sheamus, especially since many came from WWE in the first place. Despite not being from the promotion, Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to seemingly take a sneaky jab at The Celtic Warrior.

Brian Cage's portrayal in AEW has not always been well received online, with many fans clamoring that he instead signs with WWE, where they believe he'll be better utilized.

In light of his upcoming match against Konosuke Takeshita on Dynamite tonight, Brian Cage seemed to claim the "Banger" term that Sheamus has been using for quite some time.

"Banger, after banger, after banger. BC now stands for banger confirmed," Cage tweeted.

Fans are now already clamoring for Sheamus to take note of Cage's tweet and somehow step up for a once-in-a-lifetime "banger." The Machine's All Elite Wrestling contract is reportedly nearing its end, meaning that fans might just get their wish.

Brian Cage's former AEW mentor Taz isn't a fan of the term "banger"

While Sheamus has arguably popularized the term for the WWE fanbase, not everybody enjoys describing good matches as a "banger." Taz has never been afraid to voice his opinions and recently slammed the term's usage.

"'Banger'. Good gosh I hate that term so f*cking much. 'GREAT', 'AMAZING' or 'AWESOME' is more than fine. If I was still doing my podcast I would do a WHOLE show on that word….than BAN IT. #HateThatCornySh*t."

With Brian Cage now freely using the word online, fans are already jokingly saying that it doesn't seem like there could ever be a Team Taz reunion. With the uncertain status of Cage's contract to factor in as well, it seems that the potential the pairing once had might now be forever lost.

