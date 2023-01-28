"Hate that term so f*cking much" - WWE legend expresses disdain at Sheamus' vocabulary

Sheamus has been a prominent part of the WWE roster for quite a few years now. He has recently taken upcoming talents, Ridge Holland and Butch under his wing. Though a certain term, often used by The Celtic Warrior, did not sit well with AEW commentator Taz.

Since the formation of The Brawling Brutes, the former WWE Champion has cited all their matches to be ''banger'' which is set to coincide with his team's victory or the magnitude of the bout. While this soon caught on with fans, at the same time, it did not sit well with a few members of the wrestling industry.

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, Taz took to Twitter to cite his uneasiness with the usage of the term:

"banger”. Good gosh I hate that term so f*cking much. “GREAT”, “AMAZING” or “AWESOME” is more than fine. If I was still doing my podcast I would do a WHOLE show on that word….than BAN IT. #HateThatCornySh*t"

WWE had to give up a newly appointed name for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's tag team

The progression of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's friendship throughout their WWE careers has been on the cusp of love and hate. In recent months, the duo set aside past differences and formed an unlikely alliance.

The Celtic Warrior tossed around a few names for the duo, but in the end, they decided to call themselves 'The Banger Bros'. However, WWE had to recently drop the name owing to its similarities to an adult film company.

Semi-Finals of the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs Hit Row is NEXTSemi-Finals of the #SmackDown Tag Titles Tournament Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs Hit Row is NEXT Semi-Finals of the #SmackDown Tag Titles Tournament https://t.co/S3jTaT25Qg

This week on SmackDown Sheamus and McIntyre were set to compete in a tag team tournament for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. But they were assaulted by The Viking Raiders. They were replaced by Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

