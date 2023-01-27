WWE drop 'The Banger Bros' name for peculiar reason to do with adult film company – Reports

It was recently reported that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's tag team name was dropped by WWE as it was too similar to that of an adult film company.

On last week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre were not introduced as 'The Banger Bros' for their match against the Viking Raiders.

After a continuous brawl, Sheamus hit Erik with a White Noise and Ivar with a suplex. Drew then hit Ivar with the Future Shock DDT before The Celtic Warrior picked up the win by hitting Ivar with a Brogue Kick.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Sheamus and The Scottish Warrior's tag team name, 'The Banger Bros', was being dropped as it sounded too similar that of an adult film company's name – 'The Bang Bros.'

Dutch Mantell praised Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's opening segment on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's segment on last week's episode of SmackDown.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that although he didn't have high hopes for The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre's match against The Viking Raiders, it turned out to be great.

He further added that it was interesting to watch as he didn't know which team would win the match.

He detailed:

"Good match, very good. When I first saw them [Sheamus and McIntyre] come out there, I said, 'I don't know.' The more I watched it, they kinda got it together and they ended up having a great match. When they came out, I'm thinking who is going to win this match? Because that's what every wrestling fan thinks. They had a great finish. It was paced well and I enjoyed."

It will be exciting to see if The Viking Raiders would get another opportunity to face Sheamus and McIntyre in the near future.

