AEW star seemingly pays homage to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee on Dynamite 

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite apparently featured an homage to WWE veteran AJ Lee.

On this week's Dynamite, Saraya went up against Skye Blue in a singles match. Skye looked to be on equal footing against the Anti-Diva early on. However, Saraya's heel tactics ensured that she survived her opponent's onslaught with the assistance of distractions by Toni Storm.

At one point in the match, Skye Blue reversed an irish whip from Saraya into a Black Widow hold. The move held the former WWE Superstar for a considerable amount of time before she broke the lock.

The Black Widow move was made quite popular by former WWE Superstar AJ Lee during her time at the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, Lee had also used the same manuveur during a match with Saraya as well.

Despite her efforts, Skye Blue ultimately had to submit to Saraya. Post-match, the Anti-Diva and Toni Storm tried to spray paint Skye, only to be stopped by AEW World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Before the Anti-Diva and Toni could flee, Ruby Soho made her entrance on the ramp. The segment ended with Ruby gesturing her demand to get a title shot.

With both Ruby Soho and Saraya seemingly set to participate in a three-way match against Jamie Hayter at Revolution, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

Who do you want to see become the next AEW Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes