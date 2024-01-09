AEW star seemingly pays tribute to former WWE star Kelly Kelly

While Kelly Kelly has been away from the wrestling world, an AEW star decided to bring her into the conversation.

We are talking about All Elite Wrestling's newest rising star, Mariah May. She signed with Tony Khan's promotion in November as the biggest fan girl of current AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Moreover, she recently made her successful in-ring debut last week against famous indie star Queen Aminata.

Mariah has become quite popular within a short time among the audience, and she recently decided to use an interesting post to keep her popularity growing. A user on X pointed out that May recently posted a snapshot of former WWE star Kelly Kelly from when she reigned as the Divas Champion.

Mariah indeed does share a certain resemblance with Kelly in terms of the blond look, overall physique, and in-ring acumen, so it can be perceived as a tribute to her by the upcoming AEW star.

Kelly Kelly teased returning to WWE to ally with current RAW star

While Kelly seems to be enjoying her life outside WWE, focusing on her modeling career and becoming the mother of two beautiful children, she did tease a return to the squared circle in November 2023.

Kelly dropped the tease after current RAW superstar and member of the Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri, posted some pictures on social media. She suggested that she and Dupri would make a great tag team to compete in a match on the flagship show, nearly 11 years since her last match.

Kelly Kelly expressed her desire to team up with RAW star Maxxine Dupri

Her last televised bout on RAW was against Eve Torres on August 6, 2012, where she emerged victorious. While she has competed in several brief matches since then, it would be interesting to see her return to RAW for a tag team with Maxxine Dupri.

Moreover, this would also fulfill Kelly's desire to compete in front of her children to show them what her mother became renowned for.

