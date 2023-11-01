Former champion teases WWE RAW return after 11 years

A former champion has recently suggested that they could be making their return to WWE RAW after 11 years.

Following WWE RAW, Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram account to share several photos while backstage during last night's show. She noted that she is the "it girl" in the company, and a bunch of stars reacted to her post. Dupri currently serves as the manager for the Alpha Academy faction but did put on a pair of wrestling boots until earlier this year.

Dupri battled Valhalla of The Viking Raiders in a singles match and picked up the victory on the July 31 edition of the red brand. She has not competed in a match since, but a former WWE Superstar appears to be open to the possibility of teaming up with her.

Kelly Kelly reacted to Dupri's post on Instagram and suggested that she compete on WWE RAW for the first time in 11 years and team up with the Alpha Academy member. The veteran has appeared during several Royal Rumble matches in recent years, but has not competed in a match on RAW since defeating Eve Torres on August 6, 2012.

Kelly Kelly wants to team up with RAW star.

WWE Hall of Famer Kelly Kelly wants to return for a match in front of her kids

Kelly Kelly recently shared that she would like to return to the company for a match so that her children could see her wrestle.

In an interview with People Magazine, the former Divas Champion stated that she wants to show her kids all of her old matches, as well as compete in one more with her children in the front row. Kelly Kelly gave birth to twins last month and celebrated on social media.

"(I will) tell them that their mom was one badass wrestler. And to get to show them all my old matches, memorabilia, and hopefully I’ll get to wrestle one more time with them sitting front row cheering mommy on!"[Barbie Blank said]

Maxxine Dupri was originally introduced as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. She desperately tried to recruit Otis to Maximum Male Models, but ultimately decided to join Alpha Academy instead. It will be interesting to see when Dupri gets back in the ring on RAW.

