Cathy Kelley, Nikki Bella, and more WWE stars react to Maxxine Dupri's message following RAW

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Maxxine Dupri's message following RAW.

Alpha Academy issued an Open Challenge last night and it was accepted by a tag team making their main roster debut. The Creed Brothers accepted the challenge and were accompanied to the ring by Ivy Nile. As always, Maxxine Dupri was ringside to support Alpha Academy. The Creed Brothers were able to isolate Otis in the ring and picked up a pinfall victory in their debut match on the main roster.

Maxxine Dupri took to Instagram yesterday and shared a few photos while backstage at WWE RAW. She noted that she is the "it girl" and she is not playing tag as seen in her post below.

"It girl, and I’m not playing tag," she posted.

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Cathy Kelley, Kayla Braxton, Megan Morant, former superstar Nikki Bella (now known as Nikki Garcia), and more stars reacted to Dupri's message on social media as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Dupri's post on Instagram.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser explains why he flirted with Maxxine Dupri

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently disclosed why he tried to flirt with Maxxine Dupri during their rivalry with Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year but was unable to dethrone The Ring General. During the rivalry, Ludwig Kaiser appeared to make some moves on Maxxine Dupri but failed to close the deal.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Kaiser admitted that it was difficult to not be distracted by Dupri's presence. However, he noted that one must always keep their main goal in front of them, which allows them to look around every once in a while.

"Sometimes it's hard not to get distracted, especially within the WWE Universe, I gotta say. I think as long as you keep your main goal right in front of your eyes, it's okay to have a little look left and right." [3:37 – 3:50]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri debuted as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. Since then, Max Dupri is now known as LA Knight, and he will be competing against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

She stuck with the faction for a bit before joining the Alpha Academy faction. Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models were unfortunately released from the promotion last month. Dupri picked up her first singles victory over Valhalla of The Viking Raiders on the July 31 episode of WWE RAW but has not competed in another match since.

Do you think Dupri could be a singles star in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

