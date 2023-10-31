WWE RAW hosted the debut of Brutus and Julius Creed, collectively known as The Creed Brothers, on Monday night. Their performance on the red brand has fans believing that they are the future of the company.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Brutus and Julius Creed found themselves in a match against The Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable on RAW. The real-life brothers made their main roster debut alongside Ivy Nile on Monday.

The two men were impressive throughout the match and gave fans some top moments to remember. Julius showcased his brutal strength by lifting Gable into a suplex position while seated before getting up and passing him onto Brutus in the same position. Later, Julius Creed defied the laws of physics by lifting Otis over his shoulders and walking back to allow Brutus to finish him off with a top rope cannonball.

The Creed Brothers left fans’ jaws wide open as they picked up a massive win on debut. Following their incredible performance, many from the WWE Universe took to social media to praise the brothers. Some were in awe of the two men’s astonishing strength. Most liked how Julius worked in the ring and gave Chad Gable a run for his money.

Check out some fan reactions below:

The Creed Brothers left fans breathless on RAW.

This wasn’t the first time The Creed Brothers left fans in a frenzy after an incredible performance. Those who have watched them in NXT over the past few years know what they can do in the ring.

Many fans want to see Julius Creed become a top solo star in the future. He has all the tools to become a world champion in WWE.

Vince Russo didn't see anything special in The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW

Brutus and Julius Creed turned a lot of heads with their performance on RAW this week. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn’t thrilled at their in-ring work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the Creeds were just another tag team in WWE. He added that there was nothing special about them, and he did not know much about their work in NXT.

"Bro, I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom, I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis," Russo said about Creed Brothers.

Brutus and Julius will continue to prove their doubters wrong in WWE. They could become world champions if the creative team continues to give them the right booking.

Do you think The Creed Brothers are the future of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

