"The man to dethrone Roman Reigns," "Build the company around him" - Workout footage of 28-year-old WWE star stuns fans

WWE is filled with some of the toughest men in the business who have impressed fans with their strength over the years. NXT star Julius Creed recently made fans’ jaws drop with an incredible feat of strength backstage.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed have been dominating the NXT tag team division as The Creed Brothers since 2021. They won the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2022, followed by the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The brothers have been praised for their in-ring work and their strength over the past several months. However, a recently posted video of Julius Creed’s workout has gotten fans talking.

NXT’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Julius performing a one-arm chest press with a dumbbell before Ivy Nile walks in to act as a weight for his second hand. The former NXT Tag Team Champion can be seen effortlessly pressing the 126-lbs superstar with just one arm.

Check out the clip below:

Many fans were in awe of his strength and reacted to the video. A number of them stated that he will be a future breakthrough singles star in the company and could even defeat Roman Reigns.

Check out the reactions below:

The Creed Brothers have been working with Ivy Nile for nearly two years in WWE. They were together as part of Diamond Mine for some time before Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong left the company.

The Creed Brothers could be moving to the WWE main roster soon

Julius and Brutus Creed challenged Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Battleground 2023. The brothers gave it their best but were unable to defeat Gallus to win the titles for the second time.

Following the event, it was reported that several NXT stars had their farewell backstage as they could be moving to the main roster. The names included Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and The Creed Brothers.

RAW or SmackDown would be lucky to have them perform for the brand as they have shown that they are amongst the best in the business.

If booked correctly, Julius and Brutus have the potential to make it big in a short span of time.

WWE could also draft Ivy Nile with The Creed Brothers to the main roster. The trio have worked well together on-screen, and it would make sense to move them to another brand together.

Do you think Julius Creed will become a breakthrough singles star in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes