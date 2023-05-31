Recent WWE show reportedly had multiple goodbyes backstage, including potential new Imperium member

The WWE Draft took place earlier this year, and many NXT Superstars made their way to the main roster. However, it looks like several more performers will be joining them on the main roster in the coming weeks.

NXT Battleground hosted several big matches on May 28, 2023, that saw new champions being crowned. Bron Breakker failed to defeat Carmelo Hayes to win back the NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov defeated Dijak in one of the most brutal encounters of the year.

Following the event, it was reported that several stars had their farewells backstage. These talents are rumored to be moving to the main roster soon following their final appearances on NXT TV.

One of those talents is Bron Breakker, who recently turned heel following his NXT Championship loss. A move to the RAW brand could place him in a rivalry against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Creed Brothers also had their backstage farewell on Sunday. Brutus and Julius Creed failed to win the NXT Tag Team Championship from Gallus at Battleground.

Either Ilja Dragunov or Dijak could also find their way to RAW or SmackDown soon. Dijak was booked as an enhancement talent for several months on the main roster before he was moved back to NXT.

Meanwhile, Dragunov is one of the hottest superstars in the company who is looking to prove himself with some more breakout performances. He is also rumored to join Imperium following his potential main roster move. The Russian star was the first man to pin Gunther (then Walter) in WWE NXT UK.

Many former NXT stars moved to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft was held over two nights on April 28 and May 1, 2023. Fans saw numerous top stars switch brands in search of new competition.

Roman Reigns remained on the SmackDown brand and kept his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship was confirmed for the RAW brand.

During the two nights of the Draft, a few NXT stars made their way to RAW or SmackDown. The list included Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Cameron Grimes, among others.

While Hartwell is out with an injury, the other three stars have already appeared on their respective brands and made an impact. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming call-ups affect the two main roster brands.

Do you want to see Ilja Dragunov join Imperium soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

