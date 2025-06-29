AEW star seemingly puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice ahead of Dynamite 300

A popular AEW star has made a bold claim about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of Dynamite 300. She plans on walking out of the show holding one of Moné's belts.

Ad

On Wednesday, The CEO is set to defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. This comes just weeks before All In: Texas, where Moné will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. She plans on adding a seventh belt to her collection with a potential win over Storm.

On X/Twitter, Mina Shirakawa posted photos from her appearance at LAX Fan Fest earlier today. The Japanese star mentioned how she enjoyed her day and hoped to meet fans again. Shirakawa claimed that next time around, they would get pictures together with her new title, the TBS Championship.

Ad

Trending

"It was such a happy time🩷🩷 Next time, let’s get a photo together with the belt!👑 #LAXFanFest," Mina wrote.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

With her post on X, Shirakawa seemingly put The CEO on notice before the high-profile match on Dynamite 300.

Mercedes Moné did not mince her words for Toni Storm on AEW Collision

Last week on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné blindsided Toni Storm to begin the show as payback for what Storm did to her at Grand Slam: Mexico. On Collision last night, she broke her silence and clapped back at Storm's recent comments.

Ad

Mone claimed that she would walk out of All In holding seven belts. The CEO also reiterated that she wasn't taking Toni Storm for granted, as she knew that she needed to take down The Timeless One. The 33-year-old even ended up dropping multiple F-bombs in her promo.

"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," Mercedes said. [0:44 - 01:20]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné is arguably the only one on the roster who can say that they have had a recent run as good as Toni Storm's. At All In: Texas, the two megastars will aim to settle who truly sits on top of the AEW women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!