  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star seemingly puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice ahead of Dynamite 300

AEW star seemingly puts Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on notice ahead of Dynamite 300

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 29, 2025 03:12 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is one of the biggest names in the AEW Women
Mercedes Moné is one of the biggest names in the AEW women's division [Photo source: AEW's official website]

A popular AEW star has made a bold claim about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of Dynamite 300. She plans on walking out of the show holding one of Moné's belts.

Ad

On Wednesday, The CEO is set to defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. This comes just weeks before All In: Texas, where Moné will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. She plans on adding a seventh belt to her collection with a potential win over Storm.

On X/Twitter, Mina Shirakawa posted photos from her appearance at LAX Fan Fest earlier today. The Japanese star mentioned how she enjoyed her day and hoped to meet fans again. Shirakawa claimed that next time around, they would get pictures together with her new title, the TBS Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was such a happy time🩷🩷 Next time, let’s get a photo together with the belt!👑 #LAXFanFest," Mina wrote.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

With her post on X, Shirakawa seemingly put The CEO on notice before the high-profile match on Dynamite 300.

Mercedes Moné did not mince her words for Toni Storm on AEW Collision

Last week on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné blindsided Toni Storm to begin the show as payback for what Storm did to her at Grand Slam: Mexico. On Collision last night, she broke her silence and clapped back at Storm's recent comments.

Ad

Mone claimed that she would walk out of All In holding seven belts. The CEO also reiterated that she wasn't taking Toni Storm for granted, as she knew that she needed to take down The Timeless One. The 33-year-old even ended up dropping multiple F-bombs in her promo.

"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," Mercedes said. [0:44 - 01:20]
Ad

Mercedes Moné is arguably the only one on the roster who can say that they have had a recent run as good as Toni Storm's. At All In: Texas, the two megastars will aim to settle who truly sits on top of the AEW women's division.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications