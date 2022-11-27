AEW star seemingly reacts to Triple H led Survivor Series War Games with a four-worded message

AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and TBS title reign of continued after Full Gear when she beat Nyla Rose. The champion has seemingly reacted to the Survivor Series War Games on Twitter.

WWE War Games returned tonight to Survivor Series and will feature both men's and women's War Games matches. The show will deviate from its usual format, according to Triple H, by featuring two War Games contests, one for each of the male and female divisions. The show usually centered on elimination matches between RAW and SmackDown, with brand supremacy on the line, over the last few years.

The first-ever TBS Champion took to Twitter reacting to the War Games. Cargill reacted on Twitter, she tweeted.

"This is so inspiring."

The recent desire for an intergender match by the AEW TBS Champion sent her fans into a frenzy

Jade Cargill made her professional wrestling debut for All Elite Wrestling in March 2021, and she hasn't lost since. She has held the TBS Championship for more than 300 days, and she has successfully defended it record-breaking times.

Cargill believes that she has defeated everyone in the AEW women's division as a result of this. On Twitter, she said that she could as well be competing against the male talent.

There was a lot of discussion about who she might face as a result, and many of her fans offered their suggestions. Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, was among the names mentioned, as was FTW Champion Hook.

Cargill recently responded to fans wanting her of having a dream match with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Addressing this with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the TBS Champion admitted that she had no idea about the fantasy bout. However, the AEW star didn't rule out the possibility.

Cargill, the first TBS Champion, has held the belt since January 5 and has been champion since. She is now 42-0 in AEW. We will have to wait and see what the company has planned for her next.

