Former world champion seemingly reacts to WWE legend's reported departure from Tony Khan's AEW

Former IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage recently took to social media to seemingly react to WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard's reported exit from AEW and Ring of Honor.

Blanchard wasn't around during last night's ROH: Death Before Dishonor. During the event's Zero Hour pre-show, Prince Nana announced in a backstage promo that he had bought the former's Tully Blanchard Enterprises faction. He subsequently rechristened it to 'The Embassy.'

The reported reasons for the WWE legend's sudden departure ranged from travel issues and prison ministry activities as Blanchard is a Born-Again Christian pastor. ROH officials were reportedly informed that Blanchard would be "effectively gone" and wouldn't be included in the company's plans.

Cage, who is a member of the former Tully Blanchard Enterprise, wore his shirt to seemingly give his thoughts on the reports surrounding his mentor's exit.

"Ughhhh, well, here today gone tomorrow......," Cage wrote in the caption of his tweet.

Check out his reaction here:

Apart from the former IMPACT World Champion, other members of TBE include Kaun, Toa Liona, and Jonathan Gresham.

Jonathan Gresham also reportedly requested a release from AEW and Ring of Honor

Before Blanchard's reported departure, his Enterprises member Jonathan Gresham reportedly asked for a release from All Elite Wrestling.

Reasons for the alleged request were given as the lack of communication between him and Khan and the lack of build-up to his ROH World Title defense. Before Death Before Dishonor, Gresham and Khan talked, and it was believed that the former ROH World Champion "cursed out" at the CEO.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “To be honest, Ive not really talked to him (Tony Khan). I don’t know what he thinks about me.



Ive had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I dunno.

I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though.”



- Jonathan Gresham “To be honest, Ive not really talked to him (Tony Khan). I don’t know what he thinks about me.Ive had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I dunno. I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though.”- Jonathan Gresham https://t.co/nYnHh3tunf

The former ROH World Champion added that he would be "done with wrestling for the foreseeable future." Meanwhile, Khan didn't respond when asked regarding the additional details of Gresham's situation.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the remaining members of The Embassy (formerly Tully Blanchard Enterprises).

What are your thoughts on Brian Cage's potential reaction to Tully Blanchard's reported AEW and ROH exit? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far