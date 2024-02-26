AEW star seemingly requests to be added to major match at Revolution 2024

An AEW star has just requested to be added to a major match at Revolution 2024.

Serpentico first signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He primarily competed in AEW Dark where he formed a tag team with Luther. However, that team has since been disbanded after Luther formed an alliance with Toni Storm.

Serpentico is known for often ending up on the losing side of his matches and was primarily viewed as an enhancement talent. Hence, he has failed to make a notable impact in the company and this has affected his confidence.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling announced a mammoth match for Revolution 2024 between Lance Archer, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Reacting to this booking, Serpentico took to social media to ask to be added to this match. Check out his tweet here:

Eric Bischoff admitted that he'd "rather chew his arm off" than watch AEW TV

Eric Bischoff has been involved in the wrestling business for decades. From his early days in WCW to his various roles within WWE, Bischoff has been part of some of the most iconic moments in pro-wrestling.

However, these days, Bischoff has managed to keep himself out of the spotlight and just offers his analysis on the business through his podcasts. Bischoff has been very critical of All Elite Wrestling and its bookings in the past and it doesn't look like that might change soon.

During a recent episode of his Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff podcast, Bischoff made a surprising revelation that he would rather chew his own arm off than watch two hours of Tony Khan's promotion.

"Do I watch the show the show every week? F**k no," Bischoff said. "I'd rather chew off my arm than sit down for two hours of AEW it's that bad creatively for me. But I do drop in, I do follow certain aspects of AEW that either I'm interested in or I want to better understand for the purposes of doing this show for example." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see what would happen to Serpentico if he were added to this match.

