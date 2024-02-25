WWE Hall of Famer bluntly admits he'd "rather chew his arm off" than watch two hours of AEW TV

A WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he'd "rather chew his arm off" than watch AEW on TV.

Eric Bischof has been in the wrestling business for a long time. He started in WCW and was a key factor in the Monday Night Wars. Following that, he went on to work for WWE, where he had various roles.

Given his expertise in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has his pulse on the business even today. Bischoff has been vocal about All Elite Wrestling in the past. The former WWE RAW GM has criticized their creative direction and the promotion's booking in the past. However, he recently made a startling revelation about Tony Khan's company.

During a recent episode of Strictly Business, Bischoff admitted that he doesn't watch the show every week. In fact, he said that he would "rather chew his arm off" than sit down and watch two hours of AEW TV:

"Do I watch the show the show every week? F**k no," Bischoff said. "I'd rather chew off my arm than sit down for two hours of AEW it's that bad creatively for me. But I do drop in, I do follow certain aspects of AEW that either I'm interested in or I want to better understand for the purposes of doing this show for example." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff says AEW needs someone like Jennifer Pepperman

The biggest news story of the week has been Jennifer Pepperman's signing with All Elite Wrestling. She joined the promotion after spending several years as a writer and producer for SmackDown, and this move pleased Bischoff.

During the same podcast episode, Bischoff said that he doesn't need to watch the program to know what is going to take place next:

"I don't have to watch the f**king product," Bischoff said. "I don't have to sit down and watch two hours. I've been in the business for a minute or two."

He further stated that Tony Khan's promotion needs someone like Jennifer Pepperman to boost their programming:

"The product needed someone like Jen. It's all chemistry. She's got all the tools." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen whether Pepperman will be able to make a positive impact in Tony Khan's promotion.

