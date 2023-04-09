AEW star seemingly takes a cheeky dig at Shane McMahon's botch at WWE WrestleMania 39

A popular AEW star and producer recently took a sly jibe at Shane McMahon's unfortunate incident at WWE WrestleMania 39. That talent is none other than QT Marshall.

McMahon made his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut after 15 months for an impromptu match against The Miz at The Show of Shows. However, the 53-year-old veteran suffered an injury within seconds due to an awkward landing following a leapfrog.

Meanwhile, AEW stars QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs recently unsuccessfully challenged The Lucha Brothers for the ROH World Tag Team Titles. Shortly after, a fan sent him a message saying he showed Shane McMahon how to execute a leapfrog without getting injured.

Marshall replied back with a cheeky tweet and seemingly took at the WWE veteran. You can check out the exchange below:

"Didn’t even stretch before I went out," tweeted QT Marshall.

Dutch Mantell recently commented on Shane McMahon's return at WWE WrestleMania 39

While speaking on a recent edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that Shane McMahon's appearance at The Show of Shows was the "first red flag" for Vince McMahon's return to the company.

"I thought that's [Shane's comeback] the first red flag that I had that Vince is back in the saddle. Here he comes. He got to get his son out there. And, of course, it's just the way to get his son a payday is bringing him out there," Mantell said. [1:48:52 - 1:49:14]

Mantell further added that he was surprised by Shane O'Mac making his return at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

"They had to get him on the card. Vince is back in power again with the new company. Nobody knows, and I'm sitting back and I go, 'Wait a minute.' I da*n sure didn't expect to see Shane McMahon on WrestleMania 39," Mantell added. [1:49:40 - 1:49:56]

While Shane McMahon didn't have the moment he was probably expecting at WrestleMania 39, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut after recovering from the injury.

