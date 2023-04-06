WWE Superstar's return was the first red flag Vince McMahon was back in power, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes the return of Shane McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 39 was the first "red flag" that Vince McMahon was back in power.

Last Sunday, Shane McMahon returned to the company at WrestleMania 39 to square off against the host of the event, The Miz. However, the 53-year-old suffered a torn quad just a few seconds into the bout following a leapfrog. Snoop Dogg then finished the segment by defeating The A-Lister using The Rock's People's Elbow.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed Shane's return at this year's Show of Shows.

"I thought that's [Shane's comeback] the first red flag that I had that Vince is back in the saddle. Here he comes. He got to get his son out there. And, of course, it's just the way to get his son a payday is bringing him out there," Mantell said. [1:48:52 - 1:49:14]

The 73-year-old disclosed that he did not expect to see Shane O'Mac at WrestleMania 39.

"They had to get him on the card. Vince is back in power again with the new company. Nobody knows, and I'm sitting back and I go, 'Wait a minute.' I da*n sure didn't expect to see Shane McMahon on WrestleMania 39," Mantell added. [1:49:40 - 1:49:56]

Dutch Mantell wants to slap a 36-year-old WWE star. Check out his comments here.

Is Vince McMahon leading WWE creative?

A few hours after WrestleMania 39, Vince McMahon announced that he made a massive deal with Endeavor for the latter to acquire WWE. Despite the sale, the 77-year-old will remain in his position as Executive Chairman.

In an interview with CNBC, Vince addressed whether he would be involved in the creative department following the deal with Endeavor.

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds—which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past— no, can't do that."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Yes and no. On a higher level, yes.



In the weeds, no. Can't do that."



- Vince McMahon on if he’ll be involved in WWE creative

(via CNBC) "Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that."- Vince McMahon on if he’ll be involved in WWE creative(via CNBC) https://t.co/toMZc0JBH0

Five WWE Superstars could leave for AEW after Vince McMahon's return to power. Check out the list here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes