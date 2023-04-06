"Shut up Ronda!" - Former WWE manager wants to slap Ronda Rousey

Wrestling veteran & former WWE manager Dutch Mantell disclosed his desire to 'open-hand slap' Ronda Rousey.

Rousey returned to the company in January 2022. She has since been an active competitor on SmackDown. However, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion recently criticized the booking of the women's division and called the creative team "a bunch of octogenarians."

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed Rousey's comments, stating that he would like to slap her.

"I would like to have Ronda standing right in front of me right now and I'd open-hand slap her. [Any reason?] She came out earlier in the week and says that WWE with those octogenarians like the 80-year-old guys, they don't know what it's like to be hip and this, that, the other, and I'm thinking, 'shut up Ronda!' You can't do it on your own so listen to somebody. And the octogenarians, I think she was talking about Vince maybe, I don't know. There's nobody there that's 80, close to 80 except Vince," he said. [1:38:28 - 1:39:10]

Ronda Rousey competed in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last weekend, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

Rousey's participation in the match was only for a few seconds as she applied the armbar on Shotzi to pick up the win for her team. According to reports, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was still recovering from a minor elbow injury she sustained on February 27.

