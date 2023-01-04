Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has "lost her shine."

After a legendary career in the UFC, Rousey officially made her WWE debut in 2018. She spent about a year as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, during which she held the RAW Women's Title, before going on a hiatus following her loss at the WrestleMania 35 main event. After nearly three years of absence, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to in-ring action in January 2022. She has since been active on SmackDown.

Since her return, the Rowdy One has been under heavy criticism from several fans. Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree disclosed that he believes the UFC Hall of Famer is no longer the star she used to be.

"[Ronda Rousey is boring?] No, no, she's lost her shine, like, yeah," he said. [40:39 - 40:44]

Booker T wants Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Despite being close friends for many years, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler started working together on-screen in WWE only a few weeks ago. The two have joined forces on SmackDown to terrorize the women's locker room.

Last Friday, Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair. Hall of Famer Booker T now believes The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her best friend, Baszler, should go for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

"What I like is Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey from a tag team prespective. If I'm gonna work with those two put them in a tag team. Make them the Tag Team Champions. Let them beat the hell out of everybody, you know what I mean. I think that will just put a whole lot shine on those two opposed to Ronda being the world champ as well as being in the tag team picture at the same time," Booker explained on his Hall of Fame podcast. [19:14 - 19:42]

Ronda Rousey once confessed her 'love' to a 2-time WWE Champion before marrying Travis Browne. Check out the story here. Do you think two of the Four Horsewomen of the UFC will win Tag Team gold soon?

