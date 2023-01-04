"I love you" - When Ronda Rousey confessed her feelings to 2-time WWE Champion before marrying Travis Browne

Former WWE SmackDown Champion Ronda Rousey started dating former UFC star Travis Browne in 2015. About a year prior, The Baddest Woman on the Planet happened to meet her crush, none other than former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

In an old interview, the 35-year-old disclosed that she confessed her "love" to the multi-time world champion when they first met.

"I was totally a dork and starstrucked too. I wasn't like Harrison Ford dorky starstrucked but I was like right under that a little bit because first I didn't really recognize like, I was like [shocked]. I didn't have anything to say except for like, I think the first thing I said to him was 'I love you' which is terrible and not smooth. It's not smooth at all. But whatever, he was super cool," she said. [10:12 - 10:33]

A few months after meeting Rousey, CM Punk tied the knot with former Divas Champion AJ Lee. Meanwhile, The Baddest Woman on the Planet announced her engagement to Browne in 2017. Later that same year, they married in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, La'akea, in September 2021.

Ronda Rousey is currently active in WWE

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE and retired from professional wrestling. Nearly four years later, Ronda Rousey officially joined the Stamford-based company. The UFC Hall of Famer spent about a year as a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW, during which she held the RAW Women's Championship. However, she went on a hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35.

After a three-year long absence, Rousey returned to WWE in January 2022. She has since been an active competitor on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of the Blue Brand.

